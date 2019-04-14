|
|
Patrick Bruetsch
- - Patrick Bruetsch, 71, distinguished Detroit attorney for 35+ years, passed away on St. Patrick's Day 2019 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Patrick was well respected by all those whose lives he touched both professionally and personally.
There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Detroit Yacht Club, 1 Riverbank Drive, Detroit, MI 48207 (on Belle Isle), on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:30pm followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W. Ten Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48033, at 2:30 pm. Contributions in the name of Patrick Bruetsch may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org/georgia/donate or to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org/donate.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019