Patrick F. "Pat" Brown

Patrick "Pat" F. Brown

Patrick "Pat" F. Brown, age 72, passed away February 19, 2020. Dearest father of Patrick M. (Sara) Brown. Proud grandfather of two. Loving brother of Joanne Panicara, Rick (Wendy) Brown and Janet (Charles) Lobert. Dear uncle of eleven. Visitation Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 3pm until 8pm with a funeral service at 6:45pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Township. Please share a memory with the family on Pat's online guestbook.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
