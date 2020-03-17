|
Patrick J. Garvey
New Baltimore - Patrick J. Garvey, age 88 of New Baltimore passed away March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Dear father of Patrick (Kathy), Michelle, Carol (the late Gene) Palazzolo, John (Julie) and Michael. Loving grandfather of Patrick Jr. and Eva Garvey and Anthony and Alexander Palazzolo. Dear brother of Jack (Lois) and Joan (the late Ted) Jara. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020