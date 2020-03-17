Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Garvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Garvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. Garvey Obituary
Patrick J. Garvey

New Baltimore - Patrick J. Garvey, age 88 of New Baltimore passed away March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Dear father of Patrick (Kathy), Michelle, Carol (the late Gene) Palazzolo, John (Julie) and Michael. Loving grandfather of Patrick Jr. and Eva Garvey and Anthony and Alexander Palazzolo. Dear brother of Jack (Lois) and Joan (the late Ted) Jara. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -