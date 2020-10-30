Patrick Joseph Barry
Myrtle Beach, SC - May 30, 1929 - October 28, 2020
Patrick Joseph Barry, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, 91, went to Heaven on October 28, 2020 in Embrace Hospice House, Myrtle Beach, SC due to natural causes. Pat was born on May 30, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, the second of three children to Laurence Clare and Josephine Marie (Cote') Barry. He was raised a Catholic and attended Precious Blood Catholic School in grades 1-8. He attended Detroit Catholic Central High School until his family moved to Columbus, Ohio in his junior year. He graduated from West High School, Columbus, in 1948, but was awarded a coveted honorary diploma from Detroit Catholic Central in 2004.
Pat married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Cynthia (Collette) Barry, aka Betty, on August 22, 1947, in Covington, Kentucky. Pat and Betty were married 50 years until she went to Heaven on January 23, 1998 due to diabetic complications. Following Betty's passing, Pat and Drusilla Fagel were cherished companions for six years. Pat later met Dolores Dew and they were married on June 17, 2006. She held his hand as he passed away.
People were drawn to Pat's positive attitude and energy. He was proud of his family and told them they were loved. After 41 years of dedicated service, Pat retired from the Detroit Edison Company (now DTE Energy) in 1990. He had a passion for sailing and competed as a Flying Scot skipper representing the Edison Boat Club for years in regattas in the Detroit area and in Put-in-Bay, Ohio. He won many championships with his son, Patrick Jr. He crewed in the Port Huron-to-Mackinac Race three times. He was Commodore of Edison Boat Club, Commodore of Gibraltar Sail Club, and a member of West Shore Sail Club. He was proud of his Irish and French ancestry and a member of the Downriver Irish American Club. He served as President of the Kingsbridge Condominium Association. Besides sailing, boating and traveling, he enjoyed dancing, architecture, sketching, photography, swimming, canoeing, walking, sand dunes, building sandcastles, rock hunting, writing, history, and watching football and baseball.
Pat is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; his five children: Patrick Joseph (Cheryl) Barry, Jr., Livonia, MI; Cynthia Ann (James) Hartmann, Holland, MI; Shirley Lucille (Timothy) Sabourin, Linden, MI; Elizabeth Doris Hengesbach, Westphalia, MI; and Timothy Robert Barry, Westland, MI; his eight grandchildren: Scott (Wendy) Hartmann, Andrew (Colleen) Hartmann, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Barry, Rebecca Barry, Dana (John) Hollingsworth, Clifford (Victoria) Carlson, Jon Vorisek, and Justin (Chelsie) Vorisek; his ten great-grandchildren: Kennzie Hartmann, Reese Hartmann, Ansel Hartmann, Alexander Hartmann, Sean Barry, Isabella Barry, Liam Barry, Lucille Carlson, Lyle Carlson, and Pippa Hollingsworth; his dear sister, Kathleen (Barry) Persinger, Murrells Inlet, SC; Dolores's family; many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Cynthia (Collette) Barry, his parents, Laurence Clare and Josephine Marie (Cote') Barry, and his brother, Laurence Clare Barry, Jr.
Pat had a wonderful long life and will be missed but not forgotten. We love you, always. "And until we meet again, may God keep you in the palm of His hand."
No funeral services will be held. Per Pat's wishes, cremation has taken place. His ashes will be interred in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to The Leelanau Conservancy, 105 North First Street, Leland, MI 49654, or online at www.leelanauconservancy.org/donate/
