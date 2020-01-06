|
In Loving Memory Of
Patrick Joseph
Crachiola
May 13, 1959 - January 12, 2019
Patrick left this world to join his parents Jack and Betty Crachiola and two brothers Timothy and Paul in heaven. Leaving behind his wife (Katie) and three children Cari, Elisa (Joel) Escamilla, Jacky (Julina) and three grandchildren that he adored, Eva ,Emma and Carter. Also being missed by siblings James (Anna), Lorraine (Steve) Owczarek, Jacqueline, Judy (Jeff) Aker, Michael (Linda), Angelo (Donna) and many nieces and nephews. Patrick passed away in Santa Rosa, CA after along battle with cancer. He was a true Detroiter who grew up on the eastside and lived his youth with the grit and determination instilled by pride of family and neighborhood. He carried this throughout his life in Napa Valley, where he retired from Schramsberg Vineyards before he passed. He will forever be in our hearts and covering our backs.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020