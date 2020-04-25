|
Patrick Joseph Eagan
Dearborn - Eagan, Patrick Joseph, 54, passed away peacefully at his home in Dearborn, April 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Raymond Thoma and Dorothy Jean Eagan. Loving brother of Deborah (Dennis) Nolan, Thomas (Deedee) Eagan, and Michael (Sandra) Eagan. Proud uncle of Maddy, Katie, Andrea and Tommy. Dear cousin of Ellen, Jim and Kim. Visit www.howepeterson.com to learn more about Pat's life.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020