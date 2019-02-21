|
Patrick Joseph Logue
- - February 17, 2019
Beloved husband of Anne Reilly-Logue and the late Elsie.Dear father of Patricia (Edward) Pilchowski, Elizabeth, Brian (Marlene), Patrick, Anne (Tom) Barrett, Patrick (Kristine) Zitny and Victor (Alisa) Zitny. Proud grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 15. Brother of Dennis Logue.
Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi Friday February 22, 2019 from 2-8pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm.
Instate at St James Church 43265 W. Ten Mile Novi Saturday February 23, 2019 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30am
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Southfield Michigan
Donations in memory of Patrick can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor 476 Riddle Road Cincinnati Ohio 45220.
On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019