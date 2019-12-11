|
Patrick Joseph McDonald
- - Patrick Joseph McDonald of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, passed away on December 9, 2019. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. He was 70 years old. Originally from Royal Oak, Michigan, Patrick spent four decades working for The General Motors Corporation and later Delphi. He started as a plant foreman before moving into labor relations after his first year. He eventually retired as Delphi's Director of Labor Relations in 2013. Despite his busy career, Patrick was a deeply devoted family man. Much of his free time was dedicated to his wife and two children, and all their adventures. The family road trips are especially fond memories. Although he would take them to destinations all across the country, it was the time spent together in the car as a family that is most cherished by all. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Kitty Markey McDonald, formerly of Grosse Pointe, Michigan; daughter, Molly McDonald Pangborn (Oliver Pangborn); son, Michael Joseph McDonald (Saif Al-Rousan); and granddaughter, Piper Grace Pangborn. Family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-8pm with a 6:30pm Prayer Service at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3691 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit, MI 48207.
