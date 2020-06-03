Patrick L. O'Donnell
1949 - 2020
Patrick L. O'Donnell

Patrick L. O'Donnell passed away June 2, 2020 age 70. Loving husband of Patricia. Loving father of Maureen O'Brien (Kevin) and Colin (Lyndsi) and Shaun. Proud grandfather of Shalynn, Cassie and Beau. Visitation will be Sunday June 7th from 12:00-8:00 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home., 22546 Michigan Ave. 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home chapel at any given time. Funeral mass will be Monday, June 8th, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Military and Michigan Ave). Gathering at church Mon 10:30 a.m. Guests at church limited to 90 people. Wearing a mask is required. Following the funeral mass we will be processing to St. Hedwig Cemetery where the family is inviting you to participate in a final farewell. Please visit www.howepeterson.com to view full obituary and leave an online condolence. Memorial contributions may be made to www.solanuscenter.org






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUN
8
Burial
St. Hedwig Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
June 3, 2020
Patrick was a very special person. He and Patricia have been loved by many. The whole McCombe family grieves with you.
Colleen Morrison
Neighbor
