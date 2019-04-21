Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Church
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Bloomfield Hills - Patrick McCourt, of Bonita Beach, Florida, and Bloomfield Hills, passed away on April 7 of cancer. He was 78 years old. There will be a memorial mass at St. Hugo of the Hills Church in Bloomfield Hills on Friday, June 21 at 11am. McCourt will be laid to rest on Mackinac Island on June 23.

McCourt was born in Detroit in 1940. He attended St. Gregory's High School and U of D Mercy. He earned his Eagle Scout Badge with Troop 194 then served in the Army. His first civilian job was Scout Executive with the Boy Scouts of America. He trained scout leaders and organized new troops throughout the Detroit Area Council. He started selling mutual funds door to door and worked his way up to Vice President at Paine Webber. He went on to serve as President of First of Michigan Insurance Agency and Vice President at Massachusetts Financial Services.

Pat travelled the world with his beloved wife of 57 years, Peggy. Together, they visited six continents and sailed for an entire year with no destination. McCourt served his Florida community as City Councilman and as a commissioner on the Fire Board.

McCourt was predeceased by his son, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; sisters Judy and Mary; sons Kevin (Susan), Daniel (Elizabeth), and Sean (Beth); daughter-in-law Mary Ann; and grandchildren Caelan, Ciaran, Aidan, Clara, and Charlotte.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
