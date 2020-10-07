Patrick Mullin
Patrick Mullin, age 98 of Rochester Hills, died October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley Mullin. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Ruth, and siblings John, James, Kathleen Donaldson, Eileen, and stepdaughter Christine Brady. He is survived by wife Shirley, brother Edward, and six children: Barbara Lavine (Robert), Sharon Mullin Fox (Dennis), Lynn Bryner (John), Lawrence Mullin, David Mullin (Leslie), and stepson John Bayne (Lizbeth). Also surviving are eight grandchildren: David, Jeremy, Benjamin (Rita), Alexander (Kayla); Darshan (Gretchen), Emily, Elijah, and Christine Paulina. Further surviving are four great-grandchildren: Ogemdi, Nnamdi, William, and Victoria; sister-in-law Mae Fink-Woodberg and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Visitation Thursday noon-1 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, MI 48307. Catholic Funeral Service Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. See online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
