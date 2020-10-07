1/1
Patrick Mullin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Mullin

Patrick Mullin, age 98 of Rochester Hills, died October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley Mullin. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Ruth, and siblings John, James, Kathleen Donaldson, Eileen, and stepdaughter Christine Brady. He is survived by wife Shirley, brother Edward, and six children: Barbara Lavine (Robert), Sharon Mullin Fox (Dennis), Lynn Bryner (John), Lawrence Mullin, David Mullin (Leslie), and stepson John Bayne (Lizbeth). Also surviving are eight grandchildren: David, Jeremy, Benjamin (Rita), Alexander (Kayla); Darshan (Gretchen), Emily, Elijah, and Christine Paulina. Further surviving are four great-grandchildren: Ogemdi, Nnamdi, William, and Victoria; sister-in-law Mae Fink-Woodberg and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Visitation Thursday noon-1 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, MI 48307. Catholic Funeral Service Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. See online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved