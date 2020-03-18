Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
Patrick R. McCarrey


1930 - 2020
Patrick R. McCarrey Obituary
Patrick R. McCarrey

Shelby Twp. - Age 89, March 17, 2020

Beloved husband of the late Irma. Dearest father of Michael (Suzanne), Shawn (Cheryl), Sheila, Christopher, Timothy (Carolyn) and Kevin (Sheila). Proud grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Doreen Luongo. Proud Veteran of the US Marine Corps and former VP of Sales at COLTEC Industries. Visitation Sunday 4-8pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Rosary 7:00pm. Private Funeral Mass Monday 11:00am at St. Kieran Catholic Church. Donations to Juvenile Diabetes or are appreciated. Per Governmental Order, we are required to limit gatherings at the funeral home to no more than 50 people at any one time.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
