Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick V. Rederstorf Obituary
PATRICK V. REDERSTORF

White Lake - July 14, 2019; age 68; Husband of the late Debbie; Loving companion of Marlene Klimecki; Step-father of Richard (Kelly) Schupbach. Brother of Leslie John (Connie) Rederstorf; Grandfther of Jillian Schupbach; Also cherished by his dogs Dorothy and Milli. Mr. Rederstorf was retired from the City of Pontiac and was a member of the North Oakland Bow Tie's. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019
