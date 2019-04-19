Services
Patti-Sue Marion Lawrence

Patti-Sue Marion Lawrence Obituary
Patti-Sue Marion Lawrence

Southfield - Age 69, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years to Raymond; loving mother of Mitzi-Ann Lawrence (Earl Schwabe) and Dee-Dee Lawrence; dear grandmother of Bridgit Lawrence Schwabe, Chandler Lawrence Schwabe, Danielle Jennifer Lawson, Katie Rae Lawrence and 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by brother, Winfred L. Marion, III, and sister, Jerri-Dee Marion. Visitation Friday, April 19, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). No services will follow visitation. Memorial tributes suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019
