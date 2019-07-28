Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Paul A. Miller


1934 - 2019
Paul A. Miller

Livonia - Paul A. Miller born February 9, 1934 passed away July 25, 2019 at home at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Wittl. He was a proud father of two and stepfather of four and cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Brother of George Miller. Paul was an avid hobbyist of model trains, photography, MG cars, member of the West Suburban Stamp Club, and longtime member of the Freemansons. He graduated from Birmingham Baldwin High school and Michigan Technological University; before the bridge was built.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
