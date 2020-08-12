1/1
Paul A. Sakmar
Paul A. Sakmar passed away on August 9, 2020. Born in Detroit to immigrants from Slovakia who came to America for a better life, Paul was the youngest of four siblings. Paul's father died when Paul was 10 years old and Paul was left to forge ahead with his mother who worked in the factories. It was a difficult upbringing, but Paul eventually realized the American Dream after marrying his wife of 60 years Lillian (Lily Jernikian) and creating a very successful steel forging business called Steel Industries. Paul sold Steel Industries in 1998 and enjoyed retirement to the fullest. He traveled the world, hosted many memorable family events in Michigan, Lake Tahoe and Palm Desert and also held a much-heralded annual golf event called the Pinecone Open. Paul was a visionary in the steel business and a mentor to many in the industry as well as a mentor to many family members. His hard work, determination and generosity touched many people and his legacy lives on in countless ways. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and colleagues. An inurnment service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Avon Cemetery, 800 1st St., Rochester, MI 48307. View obituary and share memories at www.pixleyfh.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
