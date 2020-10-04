1/1
Paul Alan Gajda
1955 - 2020
Paul Alan Gajda

Paul Alan Gajda, age 64, of Livonia, Michigan passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Paul was born December 27, 1955 in Dearborn, Michigan.

Paul is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children John (Ashley) and Maria (Jalen); sisters, Celeste and Susan.

A memorial visitation for Paul will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Homes, 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152, with a scripture service at 8:00 PM. A funeral in state will occur Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St Colette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, Michigan 48152 with a mass of christian burial at 12:30 PM at St Colette Catholic Church






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
OCT
8
Service
08:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
OCT
9
Lying in State
11:30 AM
St Colette Catholic Church
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St Colette Catholic Church
