Paul Alan GajdaPaul Alan Gajda, age 64, of Livonia, Michigan passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Paul was born December 27, 1955 in Dearborn, Michigan.Paul is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children John (Ashley) and Maria (Jalen); sisters, Celeste and Susan.A memorial visitation for Paul will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Homes, 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152, with a scripture service at 8:00 PM. A funeral in state will occur Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St Colette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, Michigan 48152 with a mass of christian burial at 12:30 PM at St Colette Catholic Church