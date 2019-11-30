Services
Calvary Chapel-Oakland County
1975 E Long Lake Rd
Troy, MI 48085
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
1975 E. Long Lake Rd.
Troy, MI
Paul Allan Kennedy


1990 - 2019
Paul Allan Kennedy Obituary
Paul Allan Kennedy

On Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 Paul Allan Kennedy was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 28.

Paul was born December 6th 1990 in Commere Twp., Michigan. He grew up in Redford, Northville and Westland. Paul graduated from Churchill High school in 2008. He was with his fiancé Hannah Larsen for four years. Earlier this year they welcomed their precious son Ayden.

Paul was always quick to make a joke and had an extremely big heart. He is was preceded in death by his Grandparents Janet Curtiss, Edward and Donna Kennedy. He is survived by his fiancé Hannah Larsen, son Ayden James Kennedy, mother Micelle, stepfather Doug Esposito, father James Kennedy, brothers Michael Kennedy, Jimmy Kennedy stepbrother Mike (Rayna) Sposite, sisters Jackie Kennedy, Cassie (Brian) Sweidan, stepsister Nicole Duda, nieces Taylor Grace, Nova Jean, Kesyn Lisa, nephews Conner Jayden, Jackson James and grandparents Ralph and Denise Curtiss.

Paul's Memorial Service will be held on December 7th, 2019 at 1pm at Calvary Chapel 1975 E. Long Lake Rd. Troy, MI 48085



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
