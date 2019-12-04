Resources
Paul D. Koskela

Paul D. Koskela Obituary
Paul D. Koskela

Hernando, FL - Paul D Koskela, resident of Hernando Florida, passed away on November 4th, 2019 at the age of 84. Paul was born in Hancock, Michigan on July 22, 1935. He served in the Army Engineer Corps. Korea and Japan in 1955-1956. Worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation, retiring in 1992. Sadly missed by wife Rita, of thirty six years, family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard W. Koskela and Aune M. Koskela. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
