Paul Dillon Galvin- - Age 90, passed away at his home August 5th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Long-time Bloomfield Hills resident and devoted parishioner at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church. Beloved husband of Mickey for 64 years. Loving father of Paul, Kathleen (deceased), Maureen (Mark), Brian, Mary Ann (Harold), Terry (Christine), Daniel (Amy), Karen (Michael), and Erin (Steve). Also survived by 26 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many siblings, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial tributes, in Paul's honor, be made to St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic School, 380 E. Hickory Grove Rd., Bloomfield Hills, 48304. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.