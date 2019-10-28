Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Age 91, October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late June Anna O'Bryan, and father of David (Cindy) O'Bryan, Keith (Elissa) O'Bryan, and Timothy (the late Kyle) O'Bryan. Loving grandfather Sean, Adelynn, and Morgan. Visitation Wednesday 5-9pm, with a 7:00 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Memorial donations appreciated to the Michigan Humane Society or any Veteran organization of donor's choice. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
