Paul Edward Connolly
Westland - Paul Connolly, from Westland, passed away after a short illness. Born in Detroit in 1938, Paul remained a Michigan resident his whole life. After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in Business Administration, Paul went to work for the U.S. Government as a Contracting specialist with the Defense Contract Management Agency in Detroit. He retired from DCMA after 20 plus years and lived in Westland until his death. Paul will be remembered as a thoughtful, respectful, and generous man to all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father Claire "Pat" Connolly, his mother Margaret Connolly (Lloyd), and his older brother Tom Connolly. Paul is survived by three nephews and spouses Mark and Christine Connolly, Scot and Claudia Connolly, and Bruce and Elizabeth Connolly. Other survivors include his great nephews Dylan, Ryan, Harry, his great niece Molly; as well as numerous friends and family in the Detroit and southern Michigan areas and in Indiana where his mother was from. There will be no viewing of Paul in accordance with his wishes to be cremated. In lieu of a remembrance service, the family asks that you send donations to a in his name; keeping in the nature of Paul's generosity of the years. Paul will be missed greatly by all of those who knew him.
