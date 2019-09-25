Services
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
(248) 634-8291
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Dryer Funeral Home, Inc.
101 First St.
Holly, MI 48442
View Map
Paul Emil Valent

Holly - Paul Emil Valent, age 63, of Holly, died Sept. 23, 2019.

Beloved husband of Debby; dear father of Jason Sawade, Eron (Jeff) Schoolcraft, and Heather Sawade; grandfather of Kameron, Jacob, and Ethan; son of Joan and the late Emil Valent; brother of James (Stephanie), David (Diane), Michael (Becky), and Joanie (Tim) Kropinak.

Funeral Services 1 PM Thurs. Dryer Funeral Home, Holly, with visitation 10 AM-1 PM Thurs. Marine Corp Military Honors and Burial, Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial donations to the Red Cross. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019
