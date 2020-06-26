Paul G. Seger
Washington Township - Paul G. Seger, age 79, of Washington Township passed away on June 24, 2020. Born on August 9, 1941 to Matthew and Marie (Kronibus) Seger. Beloved husband of 54 years of Barbara (Detrick). Father of Kathleen (Rob) Roy, Mary Beth (Erik) Myers, and Tom Seger. Grandfather of DerronSeger, Robbie Roy, Cailin (Kaleb) DePestle, Morgan Myers, and Emerson Seger. To view full obit and share a memory please visit www.henrymmalburg.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.