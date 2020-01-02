Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
2700 Waldon Rd
Lake Orion, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
2700 Waldon Rd.
Lake Orion, MI
View Map
Paul G. Smuts Obituary
Paul G. Smuts

- - January 1, 2020, Age 79. Beloved husband of Sandy for 57 years. Dear father of Kim Skeels (Matthew), Janet Frank (Robert) and Michael (Kristine). Loving grandfather of Zachary, Alison and Leah Skeels, Lexie and Tyler Frank, Annika Smuts and great-grandfather of two. Brother of Kathryn Douglas. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-7 p.m. with Scripture Service and Sharing of Memories at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
