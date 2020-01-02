|
Paul G. Smuts
- - January 1, 2020, Age 79. Beloved husband of Sandy for 57 years. Dear father of Kim Skeels (Matthew), Janet Frank (Robert) and Michael (Kristine). Loving grandfather of Zachary, Alison and Leah Skeels, Lexie and Tyler Frank, Annika Smuts and great-grandfather of two. Brother of Kathryn Douglas. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-7 p.m. with Scripture Service and Sharing of Memories at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to .
