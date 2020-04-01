|
|
Paul Gregory Kopasz
Paul Gregory Kopasz was born November 30, 1962 and adopted by loving parents in Detroit: Carmela and Myron Kopasz.
Paul attended St. Gerald Catholic Church in Farmington and Catholic Central High where he excelled in debate and ice hockey.
He moved to Lexington, KY to attend the University of Kentucky on a full scholarship in debate.
"Paul K" later supported his 4-decade career as an original songwriter and recording artist by endlessly touring and performing in the U.S. and Europe.
He is survived and missed by his wife Danielle, his sister Julie, his aunt Barbara and many beloved cousins and family.
Paul Kopasz died peacefully after a 9-month battle against cancer at home in Lexington, KY on March 16, 2020 with his wife and cat by his side.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020