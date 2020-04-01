Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kopasz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Gregory Kopasz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Gregory Kopasz Obituary
Paul Gregory Kopasz

Paul Gregory Kopasz was born November 30, 1962 and adopted by loving parents in Detroit: Carmela and Myron Kopasz.

Paul attended St. Gerald Catholic Church in Farmington and Catholic Central High where he excelled in debate and ice hockey.

He moved to Lexington, KY to attend the University of Kentucky on a full scholarship in debate.

"Paul K" later supported his 4-decade career as an original songwriter and recording artist by endlessly touring and performing in the U.S. and Europe.

He is survived and missed by his wife Danielle, his sister Julie, his aunt Barbara and many beloved cousins and family.

Paul Kopasz died peacefully after a 9-month battle against cancer at home in Lexington, KY on March 16, 2020 with his wife and cat by his side.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -