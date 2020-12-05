Paul Izzi
Ira - Paul Izzi; age 80, of Ira, died peacefully November 27, 2020. Devoted and loving husband of 59 years to Anna Marie; dearest father of Tina Marie (Mark) Huetter and Donna (Jim) Cook; cherished grandfather of Marc (Bridget), Alexandra, James and Isabella (fiancée Sam); proud great grandfather of Blake; dear brother of Albert and the late Elvira, Josephine, Aldo, Mario, Ernesto, Aldo and Alberto; and beloved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Private services were held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser. View full obit and share memories at www.faulmannwalsh.com