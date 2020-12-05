1/1
Paul Izzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Izzi

Ira - Paul Izzi; age 80, of Ira, died peacefully November 27, 2020. Devoted and loving husband of 59 years to Anna Marie; dearest father of Tina Marie (Mark) Huetter and Donna (Jim) Cook; cherished grandfather of Marc (Bridget), Alexandra, James and Isabella (fiancée Sam); proud great grandfather of Blake; dear brother of Albert and the late Elvira, Josephine, Aldo, Mario, Ernesto, Aldo and Alberto; and beloved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Private services were held at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser. View full obit and share memories at www.faulmannwalsh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home - Fraser
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved