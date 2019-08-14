|
Paul J. Dizik
Lathrup Village - Paul J. Dizik, 79, of Lathrup Village, Michigan, died on 12 August 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathie E. Dizik; Cherished father of Mark (Elizabeth) Dizik; Devoted brother of the late Edward J. "Ted" Dizik; Brother-in-law of Marilyn Dizik. SERVICES 12 NOON, THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019 AT TEMPLE BETH EL - MAAS CHAPEL. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 14, 2019