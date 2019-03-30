|
Paul J. Katcher
Detroit - Paul J. Katcher, 57, died suddenly March 24, 2019. Born January 14, 1962 in Detroit, MI, Paul was a lifelong resident of the Metro-Detroit area. Paul specialized in draft design, and was proud to own his own business, Delta & Associates, for many years. A happy-go-lucky guy, his love for deer hunting, music, puzzles and making new friends will be fondly remembered. Paul is survived by his daughter Crystal, brother Gerry (Kathy) Katcher, sister Pattie Katcher (Jim Hicks), sister Elaine (Larry) Tibitowski, brother Bill (Shirley) George, sister-in-law Cheryl Katcher and nieces and nephews Karen Sandoval, Bonnie Tibitowski, Jennifer Galadik, Kristin, Ashley, Katrina, Nicholas and Dalton Katcher, and close family members Angela and Victor Battani. He is proceeded in death by his father Louis Katcher, mother Marjorie Katcher-George, step-father Joseph P. George Sr, and brother James Katcher. In lieu of funeral services, donations can be sent to the following organizations: , , Judson Center or Deaf Community Advocacy Network.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019