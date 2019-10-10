|
Paul James Adams
of Taylor, MI - Passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age 79. Beloved husband of Lois Adams. Loving father of Mark Adams and Luke (Katherine) Adams. Dear brother of Frank (Joyce) Adams. Dearest grandfather of Trinity, Scarlet, Sarah, Trusten, Addison, and Avery. Paul will be deeply missed by family and friends. Celebration of Life gathering and dinner will take place Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at the American Legion Stitt Post No. 232 located at 23850 Military Rd., Dearborn Heights, MI 48127. Arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Paul's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019