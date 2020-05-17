|
|
Paul James Thompson
Northville - Paul James Thompson, age 90, of Northville, Michigan passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020. Paul was born March 13, 1930.
Beloved husband of Mary Lou Flood Thompson and the late Paula C. Guyon Thompson. Loving father to John, Tim, Julie (Scott) Force, Diane (Chris) Kjolhede, Didi (Tom) Schumm; Step father to Deborah (Dan) Lerg, Terrence (Hanan) Flood, Daniel (Elaine) Flood, and Colleen (Robert) Manni. Dearest grandfather to 25 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and 6 others soon.
Paul grew up in Detroit and graduated from St Mary's of Redford High school, where he established many lifelong friends. After graduation he began his career with Carlson Brothers, where his hard work and dedication enabled him to eventually become President and cofounder of Cooney Engineering. In 1952 he joined the Naval Seabees Reserves, where he served his country honorably. Paul's first love was his family, but a close second was his love of aviation. He became a private pilot and loved to fly his plane and introduce others to the joy of flying. His favorite place to fly to was Elk Rapids, MI, where he enjoyed his vacation home on the shores of Grand Traverse Bay with family and friends.
A funeral in state for Paul will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM at St Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 Haggerty Rd, Plymouth, Michigan 48150 with a Mass of Christian burial at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the "American Macular Degeneration Foundation" (macular.org) or Angela Home Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020