Paul Magusin Jr.
Warren - Paul Magusin Jr., of Warren Michigan, passed away on January 1, 2020 in his home in Warren.
Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 9:00pm, with Rosary service at 4:00pm on Sunday, January 5th at Mandziuk Funeral Home, 3801 18 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, January 6th at St. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church, 41233 Ryan Rd., Sterling Heights, Michigan. Private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on January 7th.
Paul is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Anna, and extended family including his daughter Stefanie Gervais, son-in-law Robert Gervais and grandchildren Brittany and Peter (White), Nicole, Alexander, and Andrew, his son Michael, daughter-in-law Jeanette (Lincoln) and grandchild Aiden. Paul will be forever remembered fondly as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and for his dedication to God and his church.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the at www.kidney.org.
The family of Paul also wishes to extend sincere thanks to the dedicated hospice care professionals of Ascension Healthcare.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020