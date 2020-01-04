Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church
41233 Ryan Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Magusin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Magusin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Magusin Jr. Obituary
Paul Magusin Jr.

Warren - Paul Magusin Jr., of Warren Michigan, passed away on January 1, 2020 in his home in Warren.

Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 9:00pm, with Rosary service at 4:00pm on Sunday, January 5th at Mandziuk Funeral Home, 3801 18 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, January 6th at St. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church, 41233 Ryan Rd., Sterling Heights, Michigan. Private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on January 7th.

Paul is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Anna, and extended family including his daughter Stefanie Gervais, son-in-law Robert Gervais and grandchildren Brittany and Peter (White), Nicole, Alexander, and Andrew, his son Michael, daughter-in-law Jeanette (Lincoln) and grandchild Aiden. Paul will be forever remembered fondly as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and for his dedication to God and his church.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the at www.kidney.org.

The family of Paul also wishes to extend sincere thanks to the dedicated hospice care professionals of Ascension Healthcare.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -