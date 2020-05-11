|
|
Pastor Paul Marshall Hogan II
Detroit - Paul Hogan II, age 53 of Detroit, received his rest from labor to reward April 30, 2020. He was born to Paul and Carole Hogan, February 3, 1967. He was a servant leader, devoted to his family and the work of the ministry. He leaves to celebrate his life, his loving wife of nearly 24 years, Venice; his children, Paul III, Davinua and Angelina; his father, Paul, Sr.; one brother, Phillip and a host of family and friends. A Celebratory Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Clora Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 13, 2020