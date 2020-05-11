Services
Clora Funeral Home
5801 E 7 Mile Rd
Detroit, MI 48234
(313) 368-9989
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Paul Marshall Hogan Ii


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Paul Marshall Hogan Ii Obituary
Pastor Paul Marshall Hogan II

Detroit - Paul Hogan II, age 53 of Detroit, received his rest from labor to reward April 30, 2020. He was born to Paul and Carole Hogan, February 3, 1967. He was a servant leader, devoted to his family and the work of the ministry. He leaves to celebrate his life, his loving wife of nearly 24 years, Venice; his children, Paul III, Davinua and Angelina; his father, Paul, Sr.; one brother, Phillip and a host of family and friends. A Celebratory Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Clora Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -