|
|
Paul McCrossin
Harrison Township - Paul David "Mac" McCrossin, age 56, of Harrison Township passed away on November 13, 2019. He was the dear son of the late Paul and Margaret McCrossin. Paul is survived by his beloved life partner: Mary Ann Andre; his children: Samantha (Phillip) Flowers, Zachary McCrossin, Jeffrey (Whitney) Andre; and sisters: Kathleen (Gerald Gangle) McCrossin and Ann (Robert) Valle. Graduate of Eisenhower High School and an avid outdoor enthusiast. A Celebration of Mac's life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Fishbone's St. Clair Shores, 23722 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mac's memory to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019