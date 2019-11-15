Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McCrossin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul McCrossin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul McCrossin Obituary
Paul McCrossin

Harrison Township - Paul David "Mac" McCrossin, age 56, of Harrison Township passed away on November 13, 2019. He was the dear son of the late Paul and Margaret McCrossin. Paul is survived by his beloved life partner: Mary Ann Andre; his children: Samantha (Phillip) Flowers, Zachary McCrossin, Jeffrey (Whitney) Andre; and sisters: Kathleen (Gerald Gangle) McCrossin and Ann (Robert) Valle. Graduate of Eisenhower High School and an avid outdoor enthusiast. A Celebration of Mac's life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Fishbone's St. Clair Shores, 23722 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mac's memory to the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -