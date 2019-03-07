Services
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McLeskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul McLeskey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul McLeskey Obituary
Paul McLeskey

Brighton - McLeskey, Paul, of Brighton, MI, 87. Beloved husband of Maxine. Dearest father of Steven (Sharon), Ed (Brigid), Scott; loving grandfather of Ben, Kelly, Darin, Katie, Brendan, Gannon, Nate, Nicholas, Daniel. Paul's Community Farewell, March 9, 2019 at 6PM (3:30PM gather), Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Memorials to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. Message of comfort: 1-877-231-7900; guestbook at www.borekjennings.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now