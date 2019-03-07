|
Paul McLeskey
Brighton - McLeskey, Paul, of Brighton, MI, 87. Beloved husband of Maxine. Dearest father of Steven (Sharon), Ed (Brigid), Scott; loving grandfather of Ben, Kelly, Darin, Katie, Brendan, Gannon, Nate, Nicholas, Daniel. Paul's Community Farewell, March 9, 2019 at 6PM (3:30PM gather), Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Memorials to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. Message of comfort: 1-877-231-7900; guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019