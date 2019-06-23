|
Paul Monforton
Grosse Pointe Woods - Paul Roland Monforton passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at age 92. He was one of 7 children born to Louis and Bernadette Monforton (nee Mouseau) and grew up in Windsor Ontario Canada. Paul married Clara Elizabeth (nee Soulliere) on May 8, 1948. Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years Clara, her brother Earl and his son Paul Soulliere, his bothers Roger and Frank Monforton and his sister Miriam and her husband Ernie Page, brothers-in-law Hank Byrne and Don Huggard. Paul is survived by his 5 children and their spouses: Doug and Jan Monforton, Mary-Ann Monforton and Morris Shuman, Janet (née Monforton) and Klaas DeBoer, Marty and Paula Monforton, Toby and Janice Monforton, 15 grandchildren, their spouses and 10 great grandchildren. Paul has 3 surviving sisters Maxine Huggard, Rosalie (Ernie) Gignac, Jeannette Byrne, two sisters-in-law Theresa Monforton, Ginny Monforton and many beloved nieces and nephews. Paul was an athlete his entire life. He was the first captain of the Windsor Spitfires when they became a Junior A team. He became lifelong friends with Spitfire teammate Louie Poallato and Red Wing Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay. He was a long-time member of the Downtown Detroit YMCA. He excelled at all racquet sports, and believed himself to be a good golfer. Dad's hockey career ended with a broken ankle, which he maintained was the best break of this life. He went on to a very successful career as a sales representative for AAA of Michigan for the next 47 years, retiring at age 70. Paul was a devote Catholic and put his faith in the "Big Guy" upstairs. He had a champion's spirit and an enormous heart, which in the long run provided him with extended years. He maintained his charm and wit, and as the Sunrise staff said, "he was always the gentleman." He was generous with his humor, attention and support especially to his beloved and cherished grand and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul on the Lake in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and De La Salle High School. Please contact A.H. Peters Funeral home in Grosse Pointe Woods for updated arrangements. ahpeters.com
