Paul Pedersen
Paul Pedersen passed away November 16, 2020 age 73. Devoted father of Kevin, Tom and Pat. Dear brother of Mark and Linda Beltz. Paul was an attorney from the city of Dearborn for many years. He was an avid golfer and was a great competitor in the Michigan junior amateur. Being a proud MSU grad, he was a dedicated fan despite the great friends and neighbors that supported the maize and blue. Above all, Paul loved his family. Paul spent many hours in the hockey arenas encouraging his boys during their games. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, from 1-6pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson funeral home. Donations in Paul's name can be made to the Evan's Scholarship of Michigan, The Capuchins soup kitchen or a charity of your choice
. www.howepeterson.com