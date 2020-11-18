1/1
Paul Pedersen
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Pedersen

Paul Pedersen passed away November 16, 2020 age 73. Devoted father of Kevin, Tom and Pat. Dear brother of Mark and Linda Beltz. Paul was an attorney from the city of Dearborn for many years. He was an avid golfer and was a great competitor in the Michigan junior amateur. Being a proud MSU grad, he was a dedicated fan despite the great friends and neighbors that supported the maize and blue. Above all, Paul loved his family. Paul spent many hours in the hockey arenas encouraging his boys during their games. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, from 1-6pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson funeral home. Donations in Paul's name can be made to the Evan's Scholarship of Michigan, The Capuchins soup kitchen or a charity of your choice. www.howepeterson.com





Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved