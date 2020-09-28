1/1
Paul Pucci Jr.
PAUL PUCCI, Jr.

of Canton - passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Paul was the loving Husband of the late Sandra for 62 years. He was the beloved father of Andrew (Fran), Matthew, Margaret (Andrew) Hansen, Julie (Bill) Hultgren and the late Paul (the late Peggy), cherished grandpa of 9 and great-grandpa of 7. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton. He will lie instate on Friday at 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
