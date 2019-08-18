|
Paul Robert Fraga
- - Paul, age 91, died suddenly August 11, 2019 while traveling to California after attending an annual family reunion. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor. Devoted father to Camille (Robert VonDreele), Paul (Lenore), Daniel, Anthony (Julie) and Monique (Dave Anthus). A proud and loving grandfather of Kristen, Danielle, Camille, Michael (Jenna), Maria (Chris), Teresa, Paul R III (Rosie), Peter, Adrienne, Stephanie, Jeremy, Marc, Elizabeth, Jacqueline, and Sophia. Proud and loving great-grandfather of Isabel, Lucy, Nolan, Gioia, Jude, Dorothy (deceased) and Anthony Alan. Paul is survived by his beloved brother Daniel E. (Helen) Fraga, sister in law Helen Fraga, sister and brother in law Dorothy and Stan Lazar. He was a loving uncle to over 300 nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters and his wife of 62 years. Memorial services are planned for October and will be announced. Memorial tributes may be directed to Michoacan to Michigan Fraga Family Memorial film project (www.michoacantomichigan.com) and/or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019