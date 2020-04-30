|
|
Paul T. Mooney, Sr.
Paul T. Mooney, Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Paul was born on February 01,1934 in Nellis West Virginia to Truman and Mable (Miller) Mooney. He graduated from Mullens High School in 1952. On June 4, 1956, he married Merle (Brandon) Mooney of Halls Tennessee. They were happily married for 61 years. Paul served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He served as a Aviation Radioman/Navigator on the Island of Guam where he served with a Typhoon/Hurricane Hunter Squadron. Paul received his Bachelors Degree in Accounting at the University of Illinois. He worked in pipeline testing for over 40 years until his retirement. Paul was preceded in death by Merle on June 06, 2017. He is survived by his son Paul (Megan) Mooney Jr., daughter Elizabeth (Vicki) Simon, grandchildren James and Ben Mooney, niece Brandon (Joe) Gibson, and nephew Robert (Becky) Owen. The Mooney family would like to extend their appreciation to Tuesdee Schiel of Manchester Michigan, for the loving care she provided to Merle and Paul Mooney over the past 8+ years. Paul requested that there be no service or memorial. Therefore, the family requests that family and friends who wish to honor his memory give donations to their local food banks.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020