Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul T. Mooney Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul T. Mooney Sr. Obituary
Paul T. Mooney, Sr.

Paul T. Mooney, Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Paul was born on February 01,1934 in Nellis West Virginia to Truman and Mable (Miller) Mooney. He graduated from Mullens High School in 1952. On June 4, 1956, he married Merle (Brandon) Mooney of Halls Tennessee. They were happily married for 61 years. Paul served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He served as a Aviation Radioman/Navigator on the Island of Guam where he served with a Typhoon/Hurricane Hunter Squadron. Paul received his Bachelors Degree in Accounting at the University of Illinois. He worked in pipeline testing for over 40 years until his retirement. Paul was preceded in death by Merle on June 06, 2017. He is survived by his son Paul (Megan) Mooney Jr., daughter Elizabeth (Vicki) Simon, grandchildren James and Ben Mooney, niece Brandon (Joe) Gibson, and nephew Robert (Becky) Owen. The Mooney family would like to extend their appreciation to Tuesdee Schiel of Manchester Michigan, for the loving care she provided to Merle and Paul Mooney over the past 8+ years. Paul requested that there be no service or memorial. Therefore, the family requests that family and friends who wish to honor his memory give donations to their local food banks.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -