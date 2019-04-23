|
Paul T. Peters
- - Paul T. Peters age 93 passed away on April 20th, 2019. Paul passed away peacefully with his family close by. Formerly a resident of Livonia and Detroit. He is survived by his wife Beatrice. His three children Paul D. Peters and Mary go, Diane L. Riley and Paul, and Robert John Peters. His nieces and nephews; Judy Blovits, Susan Dugan, Marty and Kathy Peters, Earle (Pete) and Helen Jane Peters. Their children as well. His grand children Amy L. and Sam Langwith, Tom and Cara Riley; Steve Riley and
Courtney, Nicole Grode. Great Grand children Alexis, Cameron and Allison. Also Beatrice's family including sisters Mary Jane, Virginia, daughter Joyce Staten and George, son Jeff Bruland and Linda, son Dennis Bruland and Ute, and many grand children.
Born in Detroit August 17, 1925 the son of Viola and Albert K. Peters. Paul was raised in Detroit and graduated from McKennzie high school in 1943. During his early years while living on 1410 Lawrence Ave. in Detroit Paul had the good fortune of traveling across the united states and Canada thanks to family friend Bill Belsom. Also through the early years while living on 1690 Coyle he attended Woodward Ave. Presbyterian church and worked at his older brother Earle's Gas / Service garages.
A proud WWII veteran Paul entered the Army Air Corps-in January 1944. He became a member of the 15 Air Corps, 30411 Bomb Wing, 455th Bomb Group and 741 st Bomb Squadron. He served as a Right Waist Gunner on a B-24 and flew 31 missions before coming home. During his service, he received an Air Medal with two oakleaf clusters, European Theater ribbons with 5 Bronze star sand Silver Star. After the war Paul attended classes at both Michigan State College and Wayne State University.
In 1948 Paul went to work for Chrysler Corporation. He worked his way up through many positions and successfully completed a 44 year career retiring as a Dealer Placement Manager in 1992. In 1949 he married Lois Dreher and together they lovingly raised three children, Paul D., Diane L. and Robert J.. Lois Passed away Sept. 26th 1996.
On August 20th, 2005 Paul married his current wife Beatrice. The recent years with "Bea" have included a long list of memorable events from local fundraising and social events with the Shriners to great travel across the U.S. Paul was a proud member and former Commander of the Legion of Honor group. He was also a member of the Reception Unit, Royal Order of the Jesters and a Past president of the Boulevard Shrine Club.
Viewing will be held at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI. 48152 on Thursday April 25th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Funeral Services will be conducted at Ward Memorial Church 40000 Six Mile Road, Northville, MI. 48168 on Friday April 26th at 11:00 am with final viewing between 10:00 am and 11:00am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019