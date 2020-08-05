1/1
Paul Thomas Endres
Sandusky - Paul Thomas Endres, 58. Passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born July 13, 1962 in Mt. Clemens, MI to the late James and Diana (McGregor) Endres. Paul worked as a Journeyman Lineman for IBEW Local # 17. Paul holds a special bond with his union brothers at the Local #17 where he is a member.

A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1- 5 PM at his home 395 Davis St., Sandusky, MI.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Family Discretionary Fund.

Friends may share an online condolence at www.marshfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 396 S. Sandusky Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471. Phone 810-648-2244.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
