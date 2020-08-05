Paul Thomas Endres
Sandusky - Paul Thomas Endres, 58. Passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born July 13, 1962 in Mt. Clemens, MI to the late James and Diana (McGregor) Endres. Paul worked as a Journeyman Lineman for IBEW Local # 17. Paul holds a special bond with his union brothers at the Local #17 where he is a member.
A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1- 5 PM at his home 395 Davis St., Sandusky, MI.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Family Discretionary Fund.
