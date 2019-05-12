|
Paul Toupin
Westland - Toupin, Paul Joseph, May 9, 2019 age 83 of Westland. Beloved husband of Amelia. Loving father of Paul Jr. (Lisa), Philip J., Donna, Susan (Dale) Boone and Roger (Terri). Proud grandfather of nine and great grandfather of seven. Dear brother of the late Jack "John" Toupin.Graduate of Mackenzie High School and retired from Burroughs. Visitation Monday 2-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary 7 PM. In state Tuesday 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Richard Catholic Church, 35851 Cherry Hill Road, Westland. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
