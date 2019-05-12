Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
35851 Cherry Hill Road
Westland, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
35851 Cherry Hill Road
Westland, MI
Westland - Toupin, Paul Joseph, May 9, 2019 age 83 of Westland. Beloved husband of Amelia. Loving father of Paul Jr. (Lisa), Philip J., Donna, Susan (Dale) Boone and Roger (Terri). Proud grandfather of nine and great grandfather of seven. Dear brother of the late Jack "John" Toupin.Graduate of Mackenzie High School and retired from Burroughs. Visitation Monday 2-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary 7 PM. In state Tuesday 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Richard Catholic Church, 35851 Cherry Hill Road, Westland. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
