Paul Wilbert Neilson
Livonia - 9/2/1930 - 9/28/2019
Paul Neilson was born in Berkley, Michigan, and graduated from Berkley High School class of 1949. He later moved to Livonia , MI where he lived for many years.
Paul worked at Ford Motor Company's EEE building in Dearborn, Michigan for 17 years.
In 2012 he relocated to S.W. Florida.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Bruce and Marguerite Neilson.
Survived by daughter Dawn (Ken) Mleczko, son Kerry Bruce Neilson (Sue Hart), grandson Erik Joseph Paul Check and sister Shirley Neilson, along with many nieces and nephews.
Paul passed peacefully with his son by his side.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019