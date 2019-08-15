Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Detroit - Paula Agauas, age 85, passed away August 11, in Detroit, Michigan. She was born August 20, 1933 in Krakow, Poland to the late Nathan & Riva (Polak) Atrum. Paula was a Holocaust survivor. She wrote her autobiography, Needle in a Haystack. Paula attended Brookside Fellowship Church and Beth Messiah. Paula is survived by her children, Nathan (Susan), Joseph, David (Patty); grandchildren, Daniel (Bethany) Agauas, Hannah (Eric) Carbajal, Stephen (Heidi) Agauas, Kristin (Jeff) Gehring; great-grandchildren, Reagan Agauas and Griffin Gehring; a special cousin, Barbara (Gerald) Gora; and former daughter-in-law, Lidia Scalczi. Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Rubin. Visitation for Paula will be Monday, August 19, from 10 - 1pm with a 1pm Funeral Service at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI. In-lieu of flowers donations can be made to Beyond the Burn C/O Detroit Receiving Burn Center, 3990 John R. Street, Detroit, MI 48201.



