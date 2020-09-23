Paula Ann Zaborney
Paula Ann Zaborney, age 59. Sept. 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Erica Cuneo and Elaine (Shawn) Cates. Loving Granni of Justin Shamblin, Jacob Cates, Robert Cates, Zachary Cates, and Brayden Lawson. Dear daughter of the late Bernadine and Paul Zaborney. Sister of Mark Zaborney, Ann (Mary Kline) Zaborney, and the late Eric Zaborney. Aunt of Chelsea (Wil) Nosseck, Nina Zaborney-Kline, and Chloe Zaborney-Kline. Niece of MaryAnn Webber. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday; a service at 7 at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Rd., between Middlebelt and Merriman, Livonia. The family requests donations to the Karmanos Cancer Institute.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.