1/
Paula Ann Zaborney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Ann Zaborney

Paula Ann Zaborney, age 59. Sept. 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Erica Cuneo and Elaine (Shawn) Cates. Loving Granni of Justin Shamblin, Jacob Cates, Robert Cates, Zachary Cates, and Brayden Lawson. Dear daughter of the late Bernadine and Paul Zaborney. Sister of Mark Zaborney, Ann (Mary Kline) Zaborney, and the late Eric Zaborney. Aunt of Chelsea (Wil) Nosseck, Nina Zaborney-Kline, and Chloe Zaborney-Kline. Niece of MaryAnn Webber. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday; a service at 7 at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Rd., between Middlebelt and Merriman, Livonia. The family requests donations to the Karmanos Cancer Institute.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Service
07:00 PM
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 525-9020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved