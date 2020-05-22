|
Paula Christine Wood
Paula Christine Wood, Ph.D., the longtime former Dean, College of Education of Wayne State University, passed away on May 18, 2020 from complications associated with the coronavirus. Born in Kansas, the 71-year-old most recently resided in Birmingham, Michigan.
Paula is preceded in death by her loving parents, Lawrence J and Barbara E Fink. She is survived by her two sisters, Roberta Boyle of Milwaukee, and Linda Stone of Memphis as well as two brothers, Timothy Fink of coastal Mississippi and Dennis Fink of Atlanta. Aunt Paula treasured her six nieces; Anne, Katie, Bridget, Peggy, Trin and Natalie as well as her two nephews; Mike and Drew. She also adored her eighteen grand and great nieces and nephews. The family and friends are also most grateful for Paula's devoted friend and caregiver Anita Dudley.
Paula was thought of as a dynamo who lifted everyone around her with a capacity to "bring-out the best" in people. The generations of Paula's many nieces and nephews were thrilled by her thoughtful attention and visits which included legendary "You can have absolutely any concession items you want" no parents allowed adventures to the movies. When safer conditions prevail a private graveside service will be held for family members at Pinecrest Cemetery in Mobile, AL where her parents are both laid to rest. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020