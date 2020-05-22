Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Christine Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Christine Wood Obituary
Paula Christine Wood

Paula Christine Wood, Ph.D., the longtime former Dean, College of Education of Wayne State University, passed away on May 18, 2020 from complications associated with the coronavirus. Born in Kansas, the 71-year-old most recently resided in Birmingham, Michigan.

Paula is preceded in death by her loving parents, Lawrence J and Barbara E Fink. She is survived by her two sisters, Roberta Boyle of Milwaukee, and Linda Stone of Memphis as well as two brothers, Timothy Fink of coastal Mississippi and Dennis Fink of Atlanta. Aunt Paula treasured her six nieces; Anne, Katie, Bridget, Peggy, Trin and Natalie as well as her two nephews; Mike and Drew. She also adored her eighteen grand and great nieces and nephews. The family and friends are also most grateful for Paula's devoted friend and caregiver Anita Dudley.

Paula was thought of as a dynamo who lifted everyone around her with a capacity to "bring-out the best" in people. The generations of Paula's many nieces and nephews were thrilled by her thoughtful attention and visits which included legendary "You can have absolutely any concession items you want" no parents allowed adventures to the movies. When safer conditions prevail a private graveside service will be held for family members at Pinecrest Cemetery in Mobile, AL where her parents are both laid to rest. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -