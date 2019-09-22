|
Paula Lynne Short
Southfield - In Loving Memory of Paula Short
Paula Lynne Short, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 72. Born November 18, 1946 in Hollywood, CA to Mary and Paul Gabler, she received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from University of Kansas in 1969. On June 3rd, 1969, she married William Thomas Short, with whom she raised two daughters, Pamela Jean and Mary Elizabeth. Paula was preceded in death by her father Paul, and her mother Mary, and is survived by her husband Tom, two children Pamela and Beth, her brothers Carlisle and Barry, and sister Christine.
Paula was a life-long educator. She taught first grade at Washington's Crossing Elementary School, NJ, volunteered in the public schools, and when illness prevented her from spending time in classrooms, worked as a literacy coach for the Adult Literacy Council. Paula was a strong presence in her community with a passion for vocal music. She sang in several local choirs, and was a board member for Birmingham Musicale, and performed in many community theater productions. She loved travel and the outdoors, beginning with backpacking, moving to tents and a pop-up trailer with her family, and, in later years, cabin camping with her husband. But most of all, she was known by her loved ones and peers for her warm, caring nature, which she shared generously.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 6pm at the Birmingham Unitarian Church, 38651 Woodward Ave, in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Details and a map can be found at SawyerFuller.com under Obituaries. In lieu of flowers, the Short family is requesting donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America in Paula's name; donations can be made at www.lupus.org or by mail to 2121 K St NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019