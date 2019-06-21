|
|
Paulette M. Zaryczny
Cleveland, OH - PAULETTE M. ZARYCZNY (72) made her transition suddenly but peacefully on June 13, 2019. Paulette was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Marion "Pete" Zaryczny and Dolores. Beloved sister of Mary McCoy (deceased) of Jamestown, California. She is survived by brother Paul of Boston, Massachusetts, an uncle, a nephew, her sister's son and many loving cousins from family of both parents. She leaves behind scores of grieving friends.
Paulette attended high school at St. Mary's Redford, Mich., where she excelled in sports and fun. She graduated from her beloved Marygrove College in Detroit and went on to be first a teacher and then a psychiatric social worker there.
She soon relocated to Cleveland, Ohio and continued her career as a social worker. Paulette completed her M.S.W. at Ohio State University and returned to her new home to work in a neighborhood mental health clinic. She became Director of Womanspace's Women and Alcohol project.
At forty she again reinvented herself by proudly joining the Cleveland Police Department. During her career she worked a neighborhood RAP house and served in both the 4th and 5th district. She loved being a police officer and proudly ended her career as a detective in the Policy and Procedure department at the Cleveland Justice Center.
Upon retirement, she volunteered and served on the Board at Renaissance Unity, worked with the folks at Grandpa's Thrift Shop and at the Hospice of the Western Reserve. She relished retirement and spent her time reading, trash picking & refurbishing. Rescuing senior dogs was another of her passions.
A Celebration of Her Life will take place on June 22, 9:30 at St. Priscilla's Church, 19120 Purlingbrook St. Livonia, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 21, 2019