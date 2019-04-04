Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Bontekoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Bontekoe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Bontekoe Obituary
Pauline Bontekoe

Grosse Pointe Woods - Pauline K. Bontekoe, age 95, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eldert. Loving mother of Eldert II, Paul (Sue), and Leslie (Ken) Michalzuk. Loved grandmother of Jaime, Jessica (Dave), Ken (Lauren), and Kevin (Amanda). Great-grandmother of Lily and Isaac. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. Funeral service Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit, MI. Memorial contributions in Pauline's memory to, 27777 Franklin Rd., #1150, Southfield, MI 48034 or www.heart.org/en/ are appreciated.

ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now