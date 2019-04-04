|
Pauline Bontekoe
Grosse Pointe Woods - Pauline K. Bontekoe, age 95, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eldert. Loving mother of Eldert II, Paul (Sue), and Leslie (Ken) Michalzuk. Loved grandmother of Jaime, Jessica (Dave), Ken (Lauren), and Kevin (Amanda). Great-grandmother of Lily and Isaac. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. Funeral service Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit, MI. Memorial contributions in Pauline's memory to, 27777 Franklin Rd., #1150, Southfield, MI 48034 or www.heart.org/en/ are appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019